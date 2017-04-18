× Suspect charged with murder in Governor’s Inn shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect connected to a murder at the Governor’s Inn has been taken into custody.

On Monday, Christopher Mabry was booked into the Shelby County jail and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donnell Love.

Love was killed on February 12, 2017, inside a motel room in the 2400 block of Mt. Moriah.

Shortly after the murder, police released surveillance images of three men they say rushed into Love’s room and killed him. That’s when a witness came forward claiming to have seen the trio shoot the victim multiple times. After the shooting, the suspects reportedly turned the gun on them, demanding cash and their other belongings.

Mabry has a criminal history that includes aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun and theft of property charges.