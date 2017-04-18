× Stranger saves infant, family from flooded vehicle

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Coleman and Abby Flynn were headed back to Nashville after spending Easter weekend with their family, but before getting too far it started pouring down rain.

“There were a lot of puddles that we had to drive through,” said Coleman.

On the next puddle, the car stalled out.

“I tried to start it multiple times – start it back up, but it wouldn’t start.”

Coleman opened his door, but water came rushing in.

“That’s when we realized there was a problem.”

But the biggest problem — their 5-week-old baby was in the back seat.

“I don’t really care what happens to us, we just have to get the baby out of the car,” said Abby.

That’s when she noticed a complete stranger who wanted to help.

“We were able to turn the battery on enough to get the window down,” said Abby.

“Collapsed the car seat – the handle and pushed him out the window and gave him to this stranger,” added Coleman.

In the meantime, several people were calling 911.

“We have a car that is getting flooded and we need help,” said one caller.

“Oh my God they got a baby.”

Abby said the woman ran her son to safety, then went back down to help them out.

“We also had to get out the passenger window because we couldn’t open the door.”

In all the craziness, the couple said they didn’t get a chance to thank the stranger properly.

“She said her name was Sandy and we thanked her and I gave her a hug – ‘You just saved us you know.’ Then we had to leave,” said Coleman.

“I don’t even want to think about where we would be if she hadn’t been willing to help people she didn’t even know.”

The family got a rental car and headed back to Nashville Monday.

Sandra Patterson — the woman who helped them — said it was just a matter of being in the right place at the right time.