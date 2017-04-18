Second shooting suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after police say she acted as the driver in a shooting that left two people injured.

On March 5, the two victims were driving down Knight Arnold Road when a Cadillac Escalade began following closely behind them.

The driver was identified by one of the victims as 20-year-old Lorious Currie. As she was driving, Dedric Hayes leaned out of the passenger window and opened fire.

The victims lost control of the car near Castleman Street and crashed into a tree.

The driver broke both legs and his hip, while his passenger was shot in the back of the head.

She also broke both of her legs as well.

After the shooting, Currie and Hayes fled the scene.

Hayes was arrested and booked into the Shelby County jail on March 27.

A warrant was issued for Currie’s arrest several weeks later.

She was finally taken into custody on Monday.

Both have been charged with attempted first-degree murder.