Second child dies from flu in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a second child has died from the flu.

The child was from South Mississippi.

No other information has been released.

The first confirmed death was reported in January from Central Mississippi.

“While our typical peak flu season in Mississippi has now passed, flu can occur year-round, even during the warmer months,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We know, unfortunately, that influenza infections can lead to serious complications and in some cases, death, even for healthy children and young adults.”

Since 2007, 16 children have died from the flu.

Nationwide an estimated 3,000 to 49,000 people die each year from the flu, and an additional 200,000 are hospitalized.

According to the health department, the symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, extreme fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, and a runny or stuffy nose.