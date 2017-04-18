× Police investigating case of animal cruelty in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating a case of animal cruelty in East Memphis.

According to the police report, a man called police to report that his Persian cat — who had disappeared three days earlier — had returned with multiple injuries.

The cat’s teeth appeared to have been intentionally broken. He also had multiple scars and burns across his body.

The homeowner said this isn’t the first time one of his cats has been missing. Another cat disappeared approximately 10 months ago.

It’s unclear if the two are connected.

The man took the cat to the animal hospital and is nursing it back to health.

WREG’s Shay Arthur is working to learn more on this story.