Opening statements to begin in trial of businessman accused of rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Shelby County businessman charged with rape.

A jury was seated late Tuesday afternoon in the trial for Mark Giannini who is accused of raping a woman who went to see him for a job interview in 2014.

The 51-year-old owned an information technology firm at the time of the attack.

He was also on the board for the Boys and Girls Club, the Memphis Botanic Garden and the Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

Giannini is facing charges for two other rapes dating back to 2002, but the trial that begins Tuesday only covers the 2014 case.