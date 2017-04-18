× Olive Branch woman found dead inside home has been identified

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The woman who was found dead inside her Olive Branch home has been identified.

Family told WREG the victim was Angela Yount.

She was discovered inside a home on Palmers Cove Monday afternoon.

Investigators said her death was suspicious and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

They have located a person of interest in the case who reportedly knew the victim. That person was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

They have not released the person’s name.

Family said before she died, Yount had been having problems with a stalker.

It’s unclear if that person is connected to the case.