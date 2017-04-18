× NCAA Tournament returning to Memphis in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The University of Memphis has been selected to host a 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional at FedExForum, Mar. 26 and 28. The winner of the 2021 NCAA South Regional advances to the NCAA Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Apr. 3-5.

This will be the fourth NCAA Men’s Regional that Memphis will host at FedExForum. Memphis also was an NCAA men’s regional host site in 2009, 2014 and 2017 at the downtown venue. The eventual NCAA champion played in Memphis and FedExForum two of the previous three times the city and arena hosted a regional. North Carolina went through the Bluff City on its way to national crowns in 2009 and 2017.

In all, this will be the eighth time the University of Memphis will host an NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship event. Memphis also served as host to the 1984 Midwest First/Second Rounds games at the Mid-South Coliseum, as well as the 1995 and 1997 Southeast First/Second Rounds and 2001 South First/Second Rounds at The Pyramid.

After hosting an NCAA men’s basketball regional event in 2009, the Tigers also hosted the NCAA Women’s Basketball Memphis Regional at FedExForum in 2010.

The three other regional sites for 2021 will be Brooklyn, N.Y. (host: Atlantic 10 Conference), Minneapolis, Minn. (host: University of Minnesota), and Denver, Colo. (Host: Mountain West Conference).

—gotigersgo.com—