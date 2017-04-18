× NBA player announces creation of basketball camp for Memphis teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After hitting it big in the NBA, a Memphis man is giving back to the community.

Los Angeles Lakers player Tarik Black will be in town Tuesday to announce the creation of the Tarik Black Foundation and a new basketball camp for teens.

Transformation50 Basketball & Life Skills Camp will target underprivileged city youth.

The camp will be free for 50 children.

Black said this is just the first step in his plan to give back to the city.

Black is a graduate of Ridgeway High School and the University of Memphis.