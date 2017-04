JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What a sweet idea! This mother made an extra meaningful Easter basket for her son in the hospital.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville posted a photo of the creation, a hospital bed turned into a giant Easter basket.

Her son couldn’t come home for the holiday, so she made sure he was surrounded by it where he was.

The photo went viral, getting almost 2,000 reactions and 500 shares in less than a day and a half.