19-year-old arrested in case of kidnapping victim found shot to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect is in custody.

Jermarcus Thomas, 19, is accused of killing Luis Santiago, 39.

Police found Santiago unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in late March.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Santiago’s wife told police two suspects forced them into their truck and robbed them. The suspects then assaulted the wife, police said.

At some point during the abduction, the wife was able to escape the car and call for help.

Thomas is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is in custody in Bolivar County, Mississippi, and will be extradited back to Memphis.

Police are still searching for 17-year-old suspect Kevvon Clark. He is considered armed and dangerous.