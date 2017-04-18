× Man accused of kidnapping Carlie Trent sentenced to 25 years

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping 9-year-old Carlie Trent, triggering an Amber Alert was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to WVLT, Gary Simpson pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault charges on Monday.

Simpson, who is Carlie’s uncle, took her from her school in Rogersville May 4.

Before taking her from school, Simpson was captured on surveillance video making purchases at a local Walmart store.

Among the items purchased: a blanket, chair, underwear, night gowns, a bathing suit, nail polish and other clothes.

Soon after Simpson left with Carlie, the two were spotted on surveillance footage at a Save-A-Lot in Rogersville.

They pair were found a little more than a week later in a rural area of Hawkins County in East Tennessee.

Simpson, 58, shared custody of Carlie and her sister until last year, while the girl’s father was jailed on drug charges.