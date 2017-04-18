× Former deputy recruit pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Sheriff’s recruit has pleaded guilty in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that left two people dead.

Hunter Queen was given a three-year suspended sentence. The District Attorney’s Office said he will have to serve 52 weekends- 48-hour periods.

On Monday, Queen pleaded guilty two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death after he hit 34-year-old Jessika Cavazos and 37-year-old Derrick Cross in August 2013.

The pair were changing a tire on I-40 near the Warford exit when they were killed.

It wasn’t until nearly a year later that deputies developed Warford as a suspect.

He admitted to hitting something that night, but claimed he thought it was a deer.