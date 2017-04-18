Collierville School Board approves plan to reconfigure schools

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Big changes are coming for students in Collierville.

On Monday, the school board approved a plan to reconfigure a couple of school buildings once the new $90 million high school is built.

When it’s done students at Schilling Farms Middle will move into the old high school building. The former middle school will then be turned into an elementary school.

Superintendent John Aitken said the district will also be looking at making some changes to the existing buildings as well.

“Painting, cosmetics, security issues, particularly the middle school. If you convert a middle school to an elementary school you’ve got the little ones that require lower fixtures and restroom facilities,” he said.

Leaders told WREG in the long run, the changes will save them a lot of money and eliminate the need to build any new schools for a while.

Currently, schools in the district are at 90 percent capacity.

The new high school is scheduled to be completed in August 2018.