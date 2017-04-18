× 2 arrested for Easter shooting that killed 15-year-old

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police have locked up two people for the murder of 15-year-old Quantizious Stringer.

The shooting happened Easter Sunday in the 100 block of North Fourth Street in Helena-West Helena.

A witness told police people in a car shot at a porch where Stringer was sitting with another person.

The other person made it into the house when he heard the gunshots, but Stringer was shot multiple times. He died on the scene, police said.

Police believe the shooting was related to a gang feud, and they said Stringer did seem to be the intended target.

Officers saw a vehicle that matched the suspects of the suspects’ and took several people into custody.

The investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, Marquette Haymer, 18, and Bobby Thomas, 19, both of Helena-West Helena. Police said both will be charged with capital murder.

Police are still investigating the case.