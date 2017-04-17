× Woman issues warning to Uber drivers about scam

CHICAGO — An Uber driver says she was robbed of her earnings when she was tricked by a con artist and she’s reportedly not the only one.

“I had just passed the main post office when the call came through,” said the Uber driver who does not want to reveal her identity.

“It was just over 100 dollars.”

Earlier this month she received a series of calls from who she thought was a representative at Uber.

“They started asking all sorts of direct pointed questions to find out information about my Uber account.”

But it turns out, the caller was a scam artist and pressured her to share her Uber login credentials.

“They said ‘If you don’t we are going to deactivate your account right now.'”

“And what are you thinking?”

“I’m thinking, ‘Oh come on! I just made a bundle of money and haven’t cashed out.'”

She gave them the information and soon her earnings for that day were stolen from her account.

When she contacted Uber, they told her that she had been the victim of a scammer.

“Never trust anybody that calls you looking for information.”

Security expert Adam Levin said it’s a common scam.

Con artists will use the phone or email and pose as everything from an employer to a government official to get you to turn over personal information.

“Always confirm who they are and call them back. Just like when you get a call from your bank, the minute they ask you for any further authentication say ‘I’m going to call you right back’, flip over your credit or debit card and get the number for customer service.”

Uber did reimburse the driver for her stolen wages.

Now she’s hoping others don’t fall for the same scam.