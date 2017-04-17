× Winner collects biggest-ever Arkansas lottery jackpot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winner of the largest lottery jackpot in Arkansas history got his check Monday.

Eliberto Cantu was there with his wife and son to pick up the prize, worth $177 million, KARK reported. The 71-year-old is a Texas resident and bought the winning ticket for the March 31 drawing while working a construction job.

The take-home amount is more than enough for the family to pay for a number of items on their dream list.

“They will be leaving here with a check in the amount of $72,901,274, which is pretty incredible,” said Bishop Woosley the director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

“They still don’t believe it,” said Rodrigo Cantu, the son of the winners. “It’s definitely a blessing, but they still don’t believe it, even though we just held the check and took pictures with it. It’s still kind of unreal right now.”

The Cantus say they’ll do some traveling and use a portion of the winnings to tear down and rebuild their home church.