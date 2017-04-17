Third inmate dies at MS state penitentiary within a week

PARCHMAN, Miss. — A Mississippi inmate convicted in the 1986 slaying of a jogger has died in custody.

The state Department of Corrections said an autopsy will be done on.

The 58-year-old died Friday at Bolivar County Medical Center after being transferred there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Bevill was tried and sentenced twice for the July 31, 1986, slaying of 18-year-old of Amy Clayton of Tupelo.

He was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 1987, but the conviction was reversed.

He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in April 1992 as a habitual offender based on prior convictions of grand larceny and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Pontotoc County.

He was the third Parchman inmate to die within a week.

Marel Gartney was found dead in his cell on April 12.

The very next day, 78-year-old Billy Bonner was pronounced dead at the hospital, reported The Clarion-Ledger.

A former Justice Court judge and police officer, Bonner was convicted of raping a 16-year-old.