Shots fired downtown leave student with damaged car, police working on security measures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you were downtown this weekend, it was clear Memphis Police stepped up patrols — on horses, bikes, undercover officers and reserve officers. Now they say they're working with apartment complexes and businesses to monitor parking lots like one where shots rang out.

The hair-raising, concerning moment was captured on Facebook Live.

More than 10 gunshots echoed through downtown. The video, shot by a resident in a high-rise condo community, shows the boldness of the gunmen as they fire into a crowd.

One man hung out the back window and another out the sunroof, shooting. At one point you even see a small muzzle flash.

Those bullets went somewhere, and Ceddreka Lucas is paying the price.

WREG was there as her car was returned to her home Monday with windows blown out. Another bullet hit her radiator.

"Something I depended on. I need it. I'm in school, I work two jobs, so now I'm trying to figure out how I'm going to get back to school," Lucas said.

Lucas left her car in the parking lot off Wagner Place.

"I always park there and I have never had any problems," she said.

The 21-year-old was out with friends. She returned to her car early Sunday morning to find her windows shattered, and then she saw the video of how it happened circulating online.

"I cried. I cried, like really cried, it's just so crazy," she said. "I would feel better, like a weight would be lifted off my shoulders if they actually found out who did it."

Memphis Police Colonel Gloria Bullock wants answers too.

"It just makes me mad, it angers me," Bullock said. "We're just trying to do the best we can to make sure that this doesn't happen again. Now will it not? I can't promise that because it's impossible to predict how these people who are taking advantage of other people are going to react and suddenly pull a gun."

While there were plenty of patrols in Tom Lee Park, the department knows they can't fight crime alone, especially when we move into the busy summer months.

"We're working with the Riverfront Development, they may be hiring additional off-duty officers as well as ordinary security that may assist us in our manpower," she said.

Working with the community is key, which is why MPD wants you to look closely at the picture of the car involved in that shooting early Sunday morning.

If you know anything, you can receive up to $1,000 and stay anonymous. You can call 901-528-CASH, or you can text your tip by typing the keyword "AWARD" to 274637 (CRIMES).