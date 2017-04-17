× Shelby County jailer arrested for bringing drugs into Whiteville prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jailer is behind bars after police say she brought drugs to a prison inmate at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville.

Toccara Ned was arrested for the crime on Saturday.

According to the police report, law enforcement officers discovered Ned had passed a package to an inmate that contained a green leafy substance during visitation.

When authorities went to get the substance off the inmate, they said he pulled the package from his pants, threw it in a toilet and flushed.

The report said authorities then detained Ned who admitted she brought the package, which contained marijuana. She told police she and the inmate had been in an intimate relationship for ten years, that she loved him, and she “feared for his safety if she did not bring it in.”

She said it was the first time she had ever brought him contraband.

Ned has been charged with introduction of contraband and possession of marijuana.

Bond was set at $50,000.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman is working to learn more.