Rue21 closing 400 stores including Memphis location

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Another retailer is closing hundreds of stores across the nation including one right here in Memphis.

The teen clothing store, Rue 21, is shutting down nearly 400 locations, CBS News reported.

On its Facebook page, the company said “It was a difficult but necessary decision. We still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business.”

There are four stores in the Memphis area, but only one of them — the Memphis Commons location — is closing.

It’s unclear exactly when the stores will close.