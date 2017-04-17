× Police searching for robber wearing shower cap who held up Domino’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A robber barged into a Domino’s pizza in Raleigh, waved a gun and demanded everyone get on the floor. It was all caught on camera.

The company is asking you to take a close look at the video. They’re offering up to a $1,000 reward if you can help catch the crook.

It happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. at the Raleigh Lagrange location near Sycamore View.

Video shows a person in a black shower cap and bandanna enter the store and aim a gun at the counter.

Seconds later, the crook used the gun to wave an employee over to open the register.

The robber is then seen grabbing cash, tucking it away and casually walking out as if nothing happened.

“Came over here and started crying and hyperventilating,” said Mohammad Kahok.

He said some of the employees ran to his hookah bar and waited for police.

“They sat behind my bar and started crying and freaking out,” he said.

Kahok said he knew that feeling well. He said he was also robbed leaving work a few years ago and recently watched someone rob a customer outside his shop.

“Lately, I have been considering selling my business and just leaving. I really don’t want to do that. I enjoy owning this place,” he said.

Kahok said he’d like more police and security.

He also encourages people in the area to keep their eye out and report anything suspicious.

Domino’s employees asking the same thing. If you know who the robber is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Again, they offering up to a $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.