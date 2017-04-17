× Police: 15-year-old killed on Easter Sunday in possible gang retaliation

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The teen killed on Easter Sunday has been identified by police.

Fifteen-year-old Quantazious Stringer was in the 100 block of North Fourth Street when shots were fired.

He was discovered by first responders on the front porch and pronounced dead a short time later.

Three persons of interest are in custody, but so far no charges have been filed.

Police told WREG this could be gang retaliation, but they are not sure if Stringer was the intended target.

WREG’s Luke Jones is working to learn more on this case.