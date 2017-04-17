× Overnight shooting sends two to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after two men were shot overnight at the New Horizon Apartments in Whitehaven.

The caller told dispatch her nephew and uncle were both shot around 11:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wessex Drive.

The suspect reportedly fired eight to 10 shots from an older model Mercury Grand Marquis before fleeing the scene.

Officials confirmed that two men were taken to Methodist South, but are expected to be okay.

If you can help identify the suspect, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.