Multiple people hurt, including child, in I-55 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple cars have crashed on I-55 North just north of Stateline Road.

Memphis Fire sent six ambulances to the scene.

So far, two people have been transported to hospitals, including one victim sent to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Their conditions and whether others will be taken to the hospital are not known at this time.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. The Tennessee Department of Transportation expects the scene to be cleared within the hour.

Drivers heading north in the area near Stateline Road can expect delays.