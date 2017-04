Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Marq Allen of Lord's Tabernacle Christian Academy is this week's Educator of the Week.

Marq teaches third, fourth and fifth grade History, Science and Biblical Studies and loves being a positive influence on his students!

Thanks, Marq, for making a difference in the lives of young people.

You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by using this link.