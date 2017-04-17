× Man who died in West Memphis officer-involved shooting identified

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the man involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Authorities said Olugbalah Ridley of Indianapolis, Indiana reportedly pointed a gun at police, resulting in officers opening fire.

It all started around 7 a.m. when officers were called to a West Memphis motel in regards to an armed robbery.

When they approached Ridley in the 2400 block of Talonwood, he pulled out the gun. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No police were injured.

An investigation into this shooting in ongoing.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman has learned this was not the first time Ridley has been in trouble with the law.

In 2008, he was arrested for rape.

We found him listed on the Indiana sex offender registry.

Several years later he was arrested for burglary, followed by robbery and kidnapping charges in Indianapolis back in December 2016.

According to CBS4, he was accused of stealing about $15,000 in cash, then running from police.