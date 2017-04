× Man in critical condition following Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Orange Mound overnight.

WREG was told the victim was approached by four suspects wearing hoodies around 2 a.m. at Park and Ethel.

They shot him twice.

If you can help authorities in this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.