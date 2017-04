× Man critically wounded after being shot multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times.

It happened in the 1400 block of Hemlock Street around 8 p.m. Monday.

The victim is in critical condition at Regional Medical Center.

Police haven’t made any arrests yet in the case. The suspect was described as a 19-year-old, but there’s no good description of what he looks like.