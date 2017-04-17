Coachella concertgoers track man accused of stealing over 100 phones, leading to arrest

INDIO, Calif. – A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing more than 100 cellphones during the Coachella Art and Music Festival, officials said Monday.

Authorities said that several concertgoers noticed their phones were missing and activated their “Find my iPhone” feature, according to the Indio Police Department.

Some victims were able to find and follow the suspect, identified as Reinaldo De Jesus Henao. He was eventually detained by security and arrested by Indio Police officials.

Henao, of New York, allegedly had more than 100 cellphones in his backpack. Several phones were returned to their owners and the remaining ones were turned into lost and found, officials said.

Henao faces grand theft and possession of stolen property charges.

Indio Police advise concertgoers to place their wallets or phones in their front pocket and to use an elastic band around their items to prevent them from sliding out.

Officials also advise those enjoying the festival to consider taking a “dummy wallet” to confuse potential thieves, and to spread valuables instead of keeping them in one place.