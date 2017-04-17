× Chef Elle is back with recipes for the perfect picnic!

Imagine, the almost perfect weather means it’s almost time for the perfect picnic with someone you really like, right?

We’re going to show you how to put all the perfect things in that basket because a little love is in the air, right?

With spring comes the rebirth of everything.

The unpredictable weather, showers, T-shirts and sandals by day and a light jacket by night, not to mention farmers markets popping up, spring is undeniably here.

And the very thought of snapping asparagus and smelling vine ripened tomatoes are sure to put a cooking spring in your steps.

So, after a long day at work or shuttling the children to and fro, spare yourself the agony of wondering what’s for dinner.

Why?

Chef Elle’s sharing a family favorite, perfect for picnics, and of course it’s fresh and easy.

…to good food

Spring Supper Salad by Chef Elle

2 c wild rice, cooked

1 c asparagus pieces, cooked

6 to 8 T green onion vinaigrette

1/4 c fresh parsley, torn

sea salt

blistered tomatoes, optional

Old-school Translations

c=cup; T=tablespoon; t=teaspoon

Procedure

Transfer ingredients to a bowl. Lightly coat with green onion vinaigrette.

Enjoy immediately or refrigerate for later. (serves 4)