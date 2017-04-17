× At least six dogs found dead after they were poisoned

COLT, Ark. — Pet owners are outraged and concerned after at least six dogs are found dead after they were poisoned.

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal poisonings on a rural county road in Colt, Arkansas.

“Just bad, I can’t believe anybody would do it, hard to believe,” said Steve Roberts.

The sweet pets went missing on April 8; on the 9th when they didn’t come home, Steve Roberts went looking for them.

Unfortunately he found all four of his dogs dead on County Road 363 about half a mile from his home.

“There was a poison pan next to my dogs, with this residue left in it,” said Roberts.

He says he’s hoping to get the bologna tested in this aluminum pan.

“Somebody has killed my dogs, and I was pretty well hacked off,” said Roberts. “They’re like family.”

Roberts isn’t the only one; we got our hands on another incident report where just yesterday a woman found her two dogs dead in this same area. Even worse, she found a pan next to the dogs with meat, poison and dead flies inside.

“Whoever is doing this is, they’re putting food in a aluminum pan and they’re mixing it with poison with the food, and it’s a pretty instant kill,” said St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May.

May says only a cruel person who doesn’t have a conscious would do something to hurt pets.

“Right now we’re thinking the poison is Temik,” said Sheriff May.

Temik is a dangerous pesticide used to fight insects and mites. May says its been banned in the county for over a decade.

“We aim to catch them, and if they’re a hunter doing this, we’ll make sure they’ll never hunt again because it’s a Class D Felony and they can serve up to six years in prison and lose their ability and rights to hunt and own a firearm,” May said.

May says there’s a total of six dead dogs and several others missing. May also says right now they have several persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about these crimes, call the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office.