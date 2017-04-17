× 3 mandrills move into Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo welcomes three new additions!

You can now see mandrills at the zoo for the first time in 67 years.

Babu, a 9-year-old male, came from Granby Zoo in Canada. Nine-year-old Kimani and 7-year-old Gertrude are both females from the Birmingham Zoo.

You can now see them in the Zambezi River Hippo Camp, where the Patas monkeys used to be.

Mandrills, sometimes called forest baboons, are colorful monkeys. You may know of one of the most famous ones: Rafiki from The Lion King.

“We are delighted to welcome mandrills back to the Memphis Zoo,” Matt Thompson, the zoo’s director of animal programs, said in a statement. “We know that our guests will love watching these beautiful animals interacting with them through the viewing window in the front rondavel.”