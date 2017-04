× Man robs Binghampton Subway at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint.

It happened at the Subway at 2388 Summer Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, police said.

The suspect was wearing a mask, and police don’t have a description of him.

He drove away from the scene in a dark vehicle.