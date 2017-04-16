× Man beaten, shot during robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery and assault that took place early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a call in the 800 block of Juliet just after 2 a.m. The male victim told officers he was leaving a house at the intersection of Semple and Harvester when he was approached by four men. The men demanded the victim give them his car keys, and he refused.

The four suspects began to beat the victim. As the victim tried to escape the attack, one of the suspects shot him.

The victim then drove himself to the 800 block of Juliet and called the police.

He was transported to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. He was downgraded to critical condition a few hours later.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and no one is in custody yet.