Frayser man beaten, shot by 4 teens during attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The violence in Memphis isn’t taking a break for the holiday weekend.

Police say a Frayser man was attacked and shot by a group of teens for refusing to give up his car keys.

Just a week after burying a son who died from cancer, Pearlie Taylor thought she was going to be planning another funeral.

“I said, ‘Not again. Oh lord, not again,'” she said. “He woke me up and said, ‘Mama, I’ve been shot.’ And I asked him, ‘Where’ve you been shot at?’ And he said, ‘I’ve been shot in my leg, call 911.'”

Her youngest of nine kids – 34-year-old Donald Heard – was leaving a friend’s house near Semple Avenue and Harvester Lane just after 2 a.m., when he says four teens walked up and demanded his keys.

“They tried to take his car,” said Heard’s sister Carmen Coleman. “And he said before he could say anything, they just grabbed him and started beating him. And when they got through beating him, they shot him.”

Police say the teens knocked one of Heard’s teeth out.

And his sister tells us he was beaten so badly, he’ll need reconstructive surgery.

“We could have lost him because they wanted a car,” she said.

Heard was able to drive himself to his mom’s house – less than a mile away – for help.

“It is scary,” Taylor said. “I haven’t even been to sleep. Since he woke me up, I haven’t been to sleep.”

But on a day they should have been celebrating Easter, instead, his family is looking for justice.

“The kids now, it’s like they don’t care,” Coleman said. “‘I’m gonna take what I want, I’m gonna do what I want.’ They have no respect, no morals for no one else, property, value, anything. It’s sad.”

Taylor adds that she wants to see police do more about the crime in the city.

“They need to clean these streets up,” she said.

But his family is grateful Heard is alive to see another day.

“He’s still alive,” Coleman said. “That’s a blessing.”

Heard was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

His family says he didn’t get a good look at the guys, so police don’t have much to go on right now.

If you saw anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.