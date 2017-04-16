Facebook video shows shots fired in crowded downtown parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shocking video streaming live on Facebook shows shots fired in a crowded downtown parking lot.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday near Riverside Drive and Beale Street. Police confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

A car in that parking lot was found with windows shot out, but it's unclear if this car was damaged during that Facebook Live shooting. Police are investigating that as a vandalism.

In the video, you can see a two men, one hanging out the back window and one out of the sun roof of the silver car, both firing shots. The person recording the video was inside his condo on Wagner Place watching this all go down.

You can hear over 10 shots being fired. Luckily there are no reports of any injuries.

Just one day ago, police said they've increased patrols in that part of downtown.

WREG's Shay Arthur did notice a huge police presence in the downtown riverfront area as hundreds of families were out enjoying the Easter holiday.