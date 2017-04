× Easter ends with homicide in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man is dead after being shot in Helena-West Helena.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.

Police said residents heard shots and then found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds on their front porch.

He was pronounced dead.

Police are not sure at this point if the victim lives at the house where he was shot.

The victim has not yet been identified.