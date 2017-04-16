× Cleveland Police looking for suspect who broadcast homicide on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police said a man killed someone while he was live on Facebook.

The suspect said he killed other people as well, but police have not confirmed this.

According to WJW, the Cleveland Division of the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

A Cleveland State University spokesman said the campus has issued a shelter in place or to stay away.

In addition, a local hospital is on standby for mass casualties, according to WOIO.

The suspect, whom police identified as Steve Stephens, is at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.