Target recalls Easter toys for ‘serious ingestion hazard’

NEW YORK — Target is recalling more than 560,000 water-absorbing Easter egg and dinosaur toys.

The recalled products include Hatch and Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a “serious ingestion hazard.”

They are also warning medical professionals and consumers that if the product is ingested, it might not appear on an x-ray.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

People can return the products to any Target store for a refund.