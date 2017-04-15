MPD searching for armed Title Max robbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men who robbed a Title Max store.

The robbery happened Thursday at the store located in the 300 block of North Cleveland.

Employees told authorities the suspects were armed with two handguns. When they entered the store, one man acted as lookout while the other jumped the counter, demanding cash.

Once they got what they wanted, they fled the scene.

If you can help officers identify these suspects, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.