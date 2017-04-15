× Mom walks son to school in T-Rex costume

WINTER SPRINGS, Fl. — A mother is going viral on social media after she obliged her son and walked him to school dressed as a T-Rex.

According to WKMG, Leslie Eggenberger’s son, Max, made the request on Tuesday. He reportedly finds the costume hilarious.

“My 7 and 8-year-old boys love watching me wear the T. Rex outfit,” Eggeneberger told the news outlet. “I want to teach them to not care what people think about them, to just be brave and do whatever you want to do.”

That bravery has made this mom a viral sensation.

On the way to school, someone recorded video of the pair walking down the street. The mother of two said she had no idea it had been posted to social media until her friend tagged her in the video.

She told WKMG she doesn’t mind. In fact, if she can make someone laugh it was all worth it.