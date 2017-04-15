Memphis police provide extra security along river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are ramping up security following a shooting at Tom Lee Park last weekend.

On Saturday, park goers noticed more patrol cars in the area as well as a new sky cop cameras out scanning the entire park.

But that's not all. Mounted officers on bikes and horses even rode up and down Riverside making sure everyone stays safe this holiday weekend.

It was around this time last week when shots rang out at Tom Lee Park. Two brothers, 18-year-old Branden Gray and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody and charged in connection to that shooting.

An innocent bystander was hit by the gunfire. She was with her children enjoying the park when it happened.

WREG's Troy Washington spoke with people in the park who were just glad police are stepping up and people are still enjoying the park

"One monkey don`t stop no show, one person mess up other people come back out here and clean it up. Memphis still going to have a good look on river front."