Man seen on video being kicked, hit by Georgia speaks out

GEORGIA --Three days after he says he was attacked by two Gwinnett County Police Officers during a traffic stop, Demetreius Hollins still wears the scars on his nose and lips.

At a news conference with his attorneys and backed by family he said he's still shocked.

"Still traumatized that this happened to me."

Hollins said he recognized Sergeant Michael Bongiovanni, seen on cell phone video elbowing him in the face while his hands are up from a stop last summer where he said the officer choked and punched him in the face.

The sergeant didn't report the same facts then, and didn't report this week that Officer Robert McDonald, seen stomping Hollins' head while in cuffs on a second camera, did anything wrong.

Attorney Justin Miller said the police department knew of prior bad conduct by the officers and did nothing.

Records showed Bongiovanni had been cleared of at least 60 use of force incidents over his years at the department.

"We think they knew. Being cleared doesn't mean you don't know this guy is involved in all these incidents. We think they knew and we want to find out."

Miller wants the sergeant's entire unit investigated and said other potential victims already contacted him.

"Since this attack my life has changed overnight. I'm more afraid, less trusting, and concerned at any time this could happen again," said Hollins.

When asked why he took violent action, Bongiavonni told his chief "it's different here on the streets."

Both officers have been fired and could face criminal charges.