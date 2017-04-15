× Couple bring man’s three grandchildren to heroin deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple is behind bars after they brought three children to a drug deal.

The suspects have been identified as 51-year-old Lawrence Thompson and his girlfriend, 53-year-old Dean Moser.

According to WTVF, the pair took the children to a fast food restaurant. While Moser stayed in the car with two of the children, Thompson went inside to the bathroom with his 1-year-old grandson and made a heroin purchase.

They were later caught in possession of the drugs during a traffic stop when Moser handed officers a folded piece of paper which contained heroin along with a spoon.

Both have been charged with three counts of child endangerment, heroin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.