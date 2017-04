× City Watch issued for missing teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch has been issued for a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Woodrow Steverson was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Bishop Row in downtown Memphis.

Woodrow is diagnosed with ADHD and has not taken his medication.

If you can help, call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.