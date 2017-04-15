× Beale Street Bucks program returns Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program designed to increase safety on Beale Street is returning.

The Beale Street Bucks program will once again be implemented starting this weekend, but with a change that visitors will like.

On Saturday nights you pay $10 to get on Beale.

This year instead of getting just a $7 voucher to use at the restaurants and shops, you’ll get $8 back.

“That voucher can be used at almost all of our merchants. Whether you want to buy bubbles for the kids or some barbecue, you want to use it at one of the vendors in the gift shops. There are all different types of places where you can go and use that voucher.”

Beale Street merchants said the program led to a 30 percent drop in incidents on and around Beale Street last year.