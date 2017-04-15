× AR State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ar. — The Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday morning in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The West Memphis Police Department say that, just after 7 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress at the America’s Best Value Inn, located in the 2400 block of East Service Road.

Officers then found the suspect, who was armed with a handgun and refused to drop the weapon. West Memphis police say one of the officers fired his weapon at the suspect.

The suspect later died from his injuries.

The West Memphis Police Department then contacted the Arkansas State Police, who have taken over the investigation.

WREG is working to find out more details about this shooting.