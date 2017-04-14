× Thieves target East Memphis neighborhood again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Cynthia Jones came home to her house on Dunn Road Tuesday night, she immediately knew something wasn’t quite right.

“We got to looking and then stuff were missing.”

On further inspection, she her gate wide open.

“One of the items that were missing was on the back step,” she said.

Just this week, thieves broke into a total of three homes in Jones’ neighborhood, including one on Boyce, where they got in through a window and took electronics and cash.

At a home on Cherry, police said a back door was kicked in. The stove and refrigerator were the only things taken.

“It feels more degrading, but then you`re in fear, like, okay, `cause I`m home by myself all the time.”

This isn’t the first time WREG has been to this neighborhood. Last month, we reported how thieves broke into five homes in a three-day period.

“I caught them breaking into that house, vandalizing it,” said homeowner John Sharp.

Sharp, who has lived in the area for the past two decades, said he’s seen it decline.

Just last week, he said his home surveillance cameras picked up a man skulking around his front porch.

“He stood here for like 10 minutes. I`m like, ain`t nobody coming to the door, but you`re gonna stand here and look around?”

It’s still unclear if any of the break-ins are connected and police have not made any arrests.