Southern Meat Market raided by law enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Southern Meat Market on Park has been in Memphis for years. Customers go there for the low prices and were surprised to see all the law enforcement and activity outside the store

On Friday, agents with the Secret Service and the USDA spent several hours inside the store and carried several bagged items out.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was also assisting, but could only tell us very little about the operation.

"They are acting on a federal warrant and that is all we can really say right because it's an active warrant and I will refer you to the U.S. Attorneys Office."

That office isn't talking either, but WREG was told earlier the raid involved allegations of EBT fraud.

"This is just kind of news. I just text my wife and told her about it."

This man said he and his wife have shopped at the store for years. They said they've never had any problems with the people who run it.

"We don`t buy it all the time but usually summer time because we buy it for the lake. Just come in and get the meat we called in for, just come and get that`s it."

The Health Department was also called in to take a close look at conditions inside the market.

No word yet on what they found.